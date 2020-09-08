Cohen: Trump Hates Obama Because He's Black

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is no longer President Trump's lawyer, but he has some advice for his former client: Cohen, speaking ahead of the Tuesday release of tell-all memoir Disloyal, told NBC that he would tell the president to "resign now, let Mike Pence pardon you from any and all potential crimes that will come out against you, and that would be my recommendation to you." He described the president as a "cult leader" and said his book is a message from "a former cult member to the current ones." "I've said this before, and I'll say it again: Open your eyes as I have," he said. "And I want you to appreciate that Donald Trump cares for no one or anything other than himself."

Cohen told NBC about racist remarks from Trump, some of which are mentioned in his book. He said Trump's "hatred" for Barack Obama "basically starts and with the fact that he's Black" and became president. Cohen said that after Nelson Mandela died in 2013, Trump asked if he knew a country "that's run by a Black that's not an s---hole." "And I said, 'Well, how about America?'" Cohen told NBC. "To which he gave me the proverbial f-you." In his book, Cohen said Trump made disparaging remarks about Mandela, which drew an angry response from the African National Congress Tuesday, the AP reports. "All freedom-loving people of the world are appalled by these insults, which come from a person who himself is not a model of competent leadership," the party said in a statement. (Read more Michael Cohen stories.)

