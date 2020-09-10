GWU Professor Who Pretended to Be Black Is Out

(Newser) – The George Washington University professor who admitted she had pretended to be Black has resigned. GWU had already announced Jessica Krug would be replaced, and on Wednesday, officials said she had given up her tenured position, the Washington Post reports. "Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately," the university posted on Twitter. "Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week." Krug, who is actually white and Jewish, has not commented on her resignation, CNN reports, but she apologized when initially making the revelation. (Read more George Washington University stories.)