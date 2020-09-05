She Lied About Being Black. Now, GWU Takes Action

(Newser) – A professor who admitted to lying about her Blackness won't be teaching this semester at George Washington University, the Washington Post reports. Jessica Krug, who taught African and Latin American studies, is being replaced but hasn't yet been fired. "We certainly want the classes to continue, and we're going to see if it's possible," said Daniel Schwartz, chair of GWU's history department. "We're looking to see if we can find a replacement." In a Thursday essay at Medium.com, Krug admitted to being white and Jewish from Kansas City, and said she should be "canceled" for her "audaciously deceptive" lies. New York writer and activist Sofia Quintero responded with a tweet saying that "nothing says white privilege like trying to orchestrate your own cancellation." (Read more cultural appropriation stories.)