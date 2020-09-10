(Newser) – President Trump went into friendlier territory Wednesday night—Sean Hannity's show on Fox News—to defend his interviews with Bob Woodward. On the show, he repeated his rationale for deliberately downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus threat. "I'm the leader of the country, I can't be jumping up and down and scaring people," Trump told Hannity. "I don't want to scare people. I want people not to panic, and that's exactly what I did." More:

Slamming Woodward: "He does hit jobs with everybody, he even did it on Obama ... constant hit jobs," Trump said. "On [George W.] Bush, I guess, they did three books, they were all terrible. So I figured, you know, 'Let's give it a little shot, I'll speak to him.' It wasn't a big deal, I speak to him and let's see." Trump ended up speaking with Woodward 18 times, notes CNN.

Charm offensive: White House aides warned Trump about speaking with Woodward, but the president believed "he could charm" the journalist, reports Politico. Now aides are blaming each other for the fallout. Tucker Carlson of Fox says he thinks GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is the one most responsible for talking Trump into the interviews, reports Newsweek. Graham "is supposed to be a Republican, so why would he do something like that?" asked Carlson on his show Wednesday. "You would have to ask him. But keep in mind that Lindsey Graham has opposed—passionately opposed—virtually every major policy initiative that Donald Trump articulated when he first ran."