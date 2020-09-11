No More SNL on Zoom: Show Returning to Studio

(Newser) – After nearly seven months away from famed Studio 8H, the cast of Saturday Night Live plans to return for the premiere of the show's 46th season next month. The broadcast is planned for Oct. 3—right about the time of year the new season usually starts, Deadline reports. NBC didn't say whether there will be an audience in the Rockefeller Center studio or what coronavirus precautions will be in place. Cast members were self-quarantining in their homes for the last three episodes in the spring, per the Los Angeles Times, setting up their own lights for their appearances and featuring walk-ons by their children.

Despite the limitations, the show had successes: Brad Pitt received an Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Anthony Fauci. The first remote episode, on April 11, featured Tom Hanks as host and included fixtures such as Weekend Update and a monologue sketch, per People. SNL has 15 nominations overall; the awards are to be presented Sept. 20. The show said guest hosts and musical guests will be announced later. In May, the cast talked about working at home in a video you can watch here. (Maya Rudolph expects to be in demand, given Joe Biden's choice of a running mate.)

