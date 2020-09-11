(Newser) – Kate Winslet is dealing with quarantine just like most of us are, but she's fully aware that she's not like most of us. "I'm trundling along with life," she tells Vanity Fair in what the magazine calls a "wonderfully frank, free-roaming conversation" this week. "Obviously, we're not just like everyone else because we live in a nice house, and we're comfortable. ... We're just so lucky and don't have anything to f---ing complain about ever, frankly. We're just trying to make the best of an extraordinary f---ing global disaster." Winslet is promoting her upcoming movie Ammonite, based on the life of paleontologist Mary Anning and featuring a love story between Winslet's character and one played by Saoirse Ronan. Winslet says the role has caused her to think more deeply about same-sex relationships and the stereotypes of them that still pop up in films.

It has also, along with the #MeToo movement, forced her to reexamine how women are seen in cinema overall, and how she wants to help change that. "Because life is f---ing short and I'd like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women," she says. And it's made her reassess some of the choices she's made in her career. "It's like, what the f--- was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?" she says. "It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It's f---ing disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both." She acknowledges her regrets on that, and that she can't take it back, but "what do we have if we aren't able to just be f---ing truthful about all of it?" (More from Winslet here.)

