Somber Day Brings a Rare Meeting

(Newser) – Two former members of Congress crossed paths on Friday, and the encounter was a rare one in an unusual year, notes the Hill. Joe Biden and Mike Pence greeted each other with an elbow bump and chatted briefly at a morning ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, per the New York Post. In an election year where ground campaigning has been limited, the rival tickets haven't crossed paths much, if at all. Biden also will be at the site of the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania later Friday, as will President Trump, but the two are not expected to overlap.

Biden did not speak publicly Friday morning, but Pence later addressed a different Tunnel to Towers Foundation ceremony, notes the AP. “For the families of the lost and friends they left behind, I pray these ancient words will comfort your heart and others,” said the vice president, who read the Bible's 23rd Psalm. Some in the crowd shouted, "Four more years," when he finished. (Don't expect to see many political ads on TV Friday.)

