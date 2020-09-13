Bloomberg: Here, Joe, Have $100M for Florida

(Newser) – Remember when Mike Bloomberg ran for president for like six seconds, spent a fortune, then dropped out, and endorsed Joe Biden? He's now putting a considerable amount of money where his mouth is when it's coming down to crunch time for Team Biden: Announcing Sunday that "Battleground states will decide this election," the gabazillionaire said he'll throw up to $100 million at Biden's campaign in Florida—that not only frees up Democratic resources to go elsewhere at a time when polls between Biden and President Trump are tightening, but Politico claims a win in the Sunshine State could "all but (kill) Trump's chances to win the Electoral College."

Of particular importance: Latinos. Biden is leading by double digits, Politico notes, but not comfortably enough to sew up the state. Bloomberg aims to focus his energies (ahem, cash) on "communicating with" that demographic. Bloomberg's riding in on his white horse just in the nick of time: Domestic voters will start getting mailed ballots on Sept 24. Florida's in-person early voting begins as early as Oct. 19 and ends as late as two days before Election Day. Politico notes that as much as 75% of the state's ballots could be cast before Election Day, and the race, as is usually the case, is expected to be tight.


