(Newser) – President Trump is planning his first indoor rally in months, and it's expected to violate the governor's wishes. The campaign event—which CNN predicts will "rally thousands of supporters indoors"—is slated for an Xtreme Manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Seems the attendees will sit in rows without social distancing, but a campaign official says "every attendee will get a temperature check prior to admission, be provided a mask they're encouraged to wear, and have access to plenty of hand sanitizers." Fox 5 reports that the city of Henderson has issued a compliance letter saying the rally will be "in direct violation of the governor's COVID-19 emergency directives." Henderson's current gathering limit is 50 people. (Trump's last indoor rally may have spurred a COVID-19 surge.)