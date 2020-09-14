Trump Brags About Getting Award That Doesn't Exist

(Newser) – President Trump says he won something called the Bay of Pigs Award—which, according to multiple media outlets, does not actually exist. The comment came in a Trump tweet attacking rival Joe Biden Sunday: "Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!" Needless to say, many were having fun with the comment on Twitter. As for what Trump meant, his campaign is claiming it's the "hand-painted Brigade 2506 shield" he received in 2016.

story continues below

As the Guardian reports, Trump visited the Bay of Pigs museum in Miami's Little Havana in October of that year; survivors of Brigade 2506, the unit that carried out the invasion, meet at the museum and presented him with the shield. He also received the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association endorsement, which many on Twitter were pointing out he had apparently confused with an award. The AP reports that endorsement was "the first ever from the group of Florida-based veterans who fought in the United States’ failed attempt to overthrow the Cuban government in the 1961 invasion." The Guardian notes Trump has at other times claimed to have received awards that don't actually exist, including his claim that Michigan once named him Man of the Year. (Read more President Trump stories.)

