(Newser) – Three months after word of her split from husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is speaking out on what she's gone through so far. In an interview with Today on Sunday, the 38-year-old American Idol winner and talk show host admitted that it hasn't been easy since she and Blackstock, who married in October 2013, announced they were divorcing. "It's been a little hard the last couple months," she said. "I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster." She says she's been leaning on friends who've gone through the same thing, and that she's thankful for them, because "it is the worst thing ever ... for everyone involved."

Clarkson revealed that the album she's working on and hopes to release next year will focus on the breakup. "This'll probably be the most personal one I've ever released," she said, noting it would cover "basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now." If it was a bitter ending to their marriage, Clarkson hasn't shown it: In June, when she won an Emmy for The Kelly Clarkson Show shortly after filing for divorce, she made sure to give a shoutout to her estranged husband. "Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," she tweeted. Clarkson, who shares two young children with Blackstock—daughter River, 6, and son Remington 4—is also a stepmom to Blackstock's two teens from a previous relationship. (Read more Kelly Clarkson stories.)

