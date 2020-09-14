'Welcome to Tom Brady's New Reality'

(Newser)
If you missed Tom Brady's big debut Sunday as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, you didn't miss much in terms of a Brady performance. He threw two interceptions as the Bucs lost in New Orleans to the Saints, 34-23, reports the AP. "I made some just bad, terrible turnovers," Brady said. "I obviously have got to do a lot better job." What others are saying:
- New normal: He and the Bucs "are off to a shaky, humbling, concerning start," writes Jerry Brewer in the Washington Post. At 43, Brady can be part of a good offense, but the days are gone when he can be the whole show, adds Brewer. "Welcome to Brady’s new reality, a time that comes for all greats who dare defy aging," he writes. "This is a new chapter, his greatest challenge in trying to live up to his standard."
- Wait a second: At CBS Sports, Jonathan Jones thinks the "Brady is washed up" sentiment floating around out there is premature. The Bucs lost to a great team on the road, and Brady is still getting the feel of things in Tampa. Jones expects the Bucs to get 10 wins and make the playoffs. "And come January, all bets will be off." For now, don't read too much into a game that ended exactly how it should have.
- In Patriots country: The Patriots won their own game on Sunday, leading to a headline of "Belichick 1, Brady 0" above Dan Shaughnessy's column in the Boston Globe. "We are only one week into a 16-game season, but (Bill) Belichick on Sunday took an early lead in the silent, subliminal spitting contest regarding who was most responsible for the greatest sports dynasty of the 21st century," he writes.
