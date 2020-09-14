'Welcome to Tom Brady's New Reality'

(Newser) – If you missed Tom Brady's big debut Sunday as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, you didn't miss much in terms of a Brady performance. He threw two interceptions as the Bucs lost in New Orleans to the Saints, 34-23, reports the AP. "I made some just bad, terrible turnovers," Brady said. "I obviously have got to do a lot better job." What others are saying:

New normal: He and the Bucs "are off to a shaky, humbling, concerning start," writes Jerry Brewer in the Washington Post. At 43, Brady can be part of a good offense, but the days are gone when he can be the whole show, adds Brewer. "Welcome to Brady’s new reality, a time that comes for all greats who dare defy aging," he writes. "This is a new chapter, his greatest challenge in trying to live up to his standard."

