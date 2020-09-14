(Newser) – Amazon has a postponed Prime Day coming up, not to mention the general increase in online shopping seen since the pandemic began—and it needs lots more hands to help with demand. That's why, the company announced Monday, it's hiring an additional 100,000 part-time and full-time workers, who will be tasked with sorting, packing, and shipping orders, NBC News reports. This is on top of the 175,000 people it brought on board earlier this year to keep up with the COVID-19-linked surge, as well as the 33,000 slots it needs to fill in corporate and tech.

story continues below

"We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites," says Dave Clark, the company's SVP of worldwide operations, per MarketWatch. This latest hiring blast doesn't even address the extra employees that will be needed for the holidays; last year, the company hired 200,000 extra workers for that purpose. The company will hold a virtual job fair on Wednesday for those aforementioned corporate and tech jobs, with an average salary of $150,000, per CNN Business. Prime Day, meanwhile, will happen sometime in the fall. (Read more Amazon stories.)

