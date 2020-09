(Newser) – A slew of new stories on the November race have a familiar theme: Joe Biden is in trouble with Latino voters. The issue is especially prominent in Florida—where Biden will appear on Tuesday—but polls suggest that Trump is making big headway among Latinos nationwide. Coverage:

Nationally: Biden led Trump among Hispanics by 30 points in July, according to a Reuters poll. The most recent poll showed the lead was just 9 points in August. The story takes note of the enthusiastic turnout at a Trump Latino roundtable in Phoenix on Monday. “This is supposed to be a roundtable, but it looks like a rally,” said the president.

Florida: The numbers in this battleground state are telling. Hillary Clinton won the Latino vote here in 2016 by 30 points, but this year, Trump is leading Biden 50% to 46%, according to a new NBC/Marist poll. It's a big reason why Biden's lead in the state from earlier this summer has vanished, and the two are now in statistical dead heat.