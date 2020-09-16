Fed Plans to Leave Rates Unchanged Until 2023

(Newser) – The Federal Reserve has adjusted its inflation target to seek price increases above 2% annually, a move that will likely keep interest rates low for years to come. The Fed on Wednesday also left its benchmark short-term rate unchanged at nearly zero, where it has been since the pandemic intensified in March. Fed officials also indicated in a set of economic projections that they expect the rate to stay there at least through 2023, the AP reports. The Fed's benchmark interest rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users, and businesses. The announcement signals that Fed chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues "plan to be extraordinarily patient as they try to cushion the economy in the months and years ahead," the New York Times notes.

The Fed's statement says that because inflation has mostly fallen below its target of 2% in recent years, Fed policymakers now “will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time." It also says it will keep rates low until inflation averages 2% over an unspecified period. The change is significant for the central bank, because it means that Fed officials will accept higher inflation to make up for its previous shortfalls below 2%. Previously, the Fed has ignored such shortfalls. Powell first said last month that the Fed would seek inflation above 2% over time, rather than just keeping it as a static goal. The change reflects a growing concern at the Fed that in recessions, inflation often falls far below 2%, but it doesn’t necessarily reach 2% when the economy is expanding.