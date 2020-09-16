Top HHS Aide Takes Leave After Facebook Rant

In this May 1, 2018, photo, formet Trump campaign official Michael Caputo leaves after being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In this May 1, 2018, photo, formet Trump campaign official Michael Caputo leaves after being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)