New Trump Accuser: 'I'm Sick of Him Getting Away With This'

(Newser) – Another woman—at least the 26th—has come forward to accuse President Trump of sexual misconduct. Amy Dorris, a former model and actress from Florida, says she was 24 when Trump assaulted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the 1997 US Open in New York. "He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," Dorris tells the Guardian. "I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it," she adds, noting she eventually pushed out his tongue with her teeth. She said "he didn't care" when she told him "no." She provided the Guardian with six photos of herself with Trump, then 51, over four days. One photo appears to be from inside the VIP box. Another shows Dorris seated next to Trump in the stands.

"I'm sick of him getting away with this," says Dorris, who considered coming forward in 2016 but feared her family would suffer. The 48-year-old has twin daughters, 13. Now "I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want." Trump's lawyers vehemently deny the account, saying there would've been witnesses, though the bathroom was behind a partition wall. They also say Dorris' then-boyfriend, Jason Binn, a publisher and friend of Trump's who escorted Dorris to various events, doesn't recall any wrongdoing. Dorris remembers telling Binn to get Trump away from her. She says she immediately relayed the assault to her mother and a friend, who confirmed the story to the Guardian along with other friends and a therapist, who heard about it later. (Another woman claims Trump groped her at the 1998 US Open.)

