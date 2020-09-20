Flip or Flop Star Ending Her Marriage of 2 Years

(Newser) – HGTV star Christina Anstead is ending things with her husband of less than two years. Fox News reports that in a Friday Instagram post, the 37-year-old Flip or Flop personality had this to say of her marriage to Wheelers Dealers star Ant Anstead: "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." People reports the two began dating in October 2017 and married in December 2018. Today notes news of the split comes just a couple weeks after the couple's son, Hudson London, turned one. Anstead and first husband Tarek El Moussa split in May 2016; he's engaged to Selling Sunset personality Heather Rae Young. (Read more celebrity divorces stories.)