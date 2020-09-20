Crowd Chants 'Fill That Seat,' and Trump Says He Will

(Newser) – Taking the stage Saturday night at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat,” President Trump said he would nominate his selection to the Supreme Court despite Democrats' objections. “That’s what we're going to do. We're going to fill the seat,” he replied to the thousands in attendance. In what Politico calls his "first expanded remarks" about filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, Trump told the cheering crowd he has a "moral duty" to do so. “So Article 2 of our Constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court. I don't think it can be any more clear ... I don't think so. I don't think so.”

He later conducted what he joked was a “very scientific poll" of the Fayetteville crowd as to whether supporters wanted a man or a woman, with the Fayetteville Observer reporting the crowd cheered loudly for a woman. He then declared the choice would be “a very talented, very brilliant woman." He added that he did not yet know whom he would choose, reports the AP. “We win an election and those are the consequences,” said Trump, who then seemed to signal that he'd be willing to accept a vote on his nominee during the lame-duck period after the election. “We have a lot of time. We have plenty of time. We're talking about January 20th."