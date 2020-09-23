Cindy McCain to Deliver 'Stunning Rebuke' to Trump

(Newser) – The widow of the 2008 Republican nominee for president is endorsing the 2020 Democratic nominee. Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain is planning to endorse him because of President Trump's alleged remarks calling veterans "losers" and "suckers," Politico reports. Her late husband, Sen. John McCain, repeatedly clashed with Trump, who mocked him in 2016 for having been captured in Vietnam. "Maybe I shouldn’t say it, but I'm about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain's wife, who is, first time ever, is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and John's who are heroes, who served their country," Biden said at a virtual fundraiser Tuesday.

The AP calls the endorsement a "stunning rebuke" to Trump from Cindy McCain, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention last month but stopped short of formally endorsing Biden. At the convention, she spoke about the "unlikely friendship" that blossomed when Biden was a young senator and McCain was assigned to be his military aide during overseas trips. McCain died in 2018 from glioblastoma, the same aggressive brain cancer that killed Biden's son Beau in 2015. Trump continued to attack McCain long after the senator's death. In 2016, McCain said he wouldn't be voting for Trump or for Hillary Clinton. (He also expressed doubts about whether Trump would put forward acceptable Supreme Court nominees.)

