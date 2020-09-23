(Newser) – President Trump held yet another campaign rally Tuesday night, this time in Pennsylvania, and he took the chance to hurl new, unprovoked criticism at one of his frequent targets: Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. "She's telling us how to run our country," Trump complained to the not-socially-distanced crowd gathered in a hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport, per Business Insider. "How did you do where you came from? How was your country doing?" Omar didn't wait long to hit back. "Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you," she responded on Twitter. Omar, who became an American citizen in 2000, at the age of 17, then reminded Trump she'd left her first home in Somalia, caught up in civil war, when she was just 8. "An 8-year-old doesn't run a country even though you run our country like one," she added.

Per Newsweek, Trump also continued his attacks against journalists, addressing when reporters are removed from live broadcasts by cops. "They grabbed one guy ... They threw him aside like he was a little bag of popcorn," he said. "Honestly, when you watch the crap that we've all had to take so long ... it's actually a beautiful sight." Trump also touched upon his upcoming Supreme Court nominee ("they're brilliant, great scholars," he said of his potential picks); claimed he'd done "more in 47 months than [Joe Biden] did in 47 years"; and railed against Pennsylvania's pandemic response, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Your governor hasn't been so great, you know?" he said. Earlier that day, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald had shaken his head at the fact that Trump chose to hold a rally in the first place, citing his state's continued push to beat back the pandemic. "I wish he would just do a virtual event—the responsible way to do it," he said.


