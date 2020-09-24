Trump Swipes at Meghan, Wishes Harry 'a Lot of Luck'

(Newser) – President Trump has made no secret of his feelings for Meghan Markle after she and Prince Harry urged Americans to vote during a Time 100 special. "I'm not a fan of hers … and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry," Trump said at a White House press conference on Wednesday. "He's going to need it." Neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex mentioned a candidate by name in the video released on Voter Registration Day, though some interpreted it as anti-Trump. The reporter who questioned Trump said the California-based couple had "essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden," per the AP.

Actually, Markle said this was the most important election of our lifetime. "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard," she said. Harry called on Americans to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," after which Buckingham Palace clarified that his comments were "made in a personal capacity." Trump and Markle have a history of trading insults, though. In 2016, Markle called Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic" and suggested she'd move to Canada if he won the presidential election, per People. Alerted to these comments last year, Trump said the duchess was "nasty." (Others were critical of Harry and Meghan's video.)

