(Newser) – President Trump set off a political ruckus Wednesday when he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the results of the election are in. "We're going to have to see what happens," said the president, who again questioned the accuracy of mass voting by mail. Now the Atlantic is out with a story asserting that the White House is "laying the groundwork" for ways in which he could refuse to concede. Coverage:

One tactic: The Atlantic story by Barton Gelman, based on GOP sources, says the Trump campaign "is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority." The idea is to claim fraud, then have state lawmakers "set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly."

The Atlantic story by Barton Gelman, based on GOP sources, says the Trump campaign "is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority." The idea is to claim fraud, then have state lawmakers "set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly." Elaborating: Here's how a legal adviser to the Trump campaign puts it in the Atlantic: "The state legislatures will say, 'All right, we've been given this constitutional power. We don't think the results of our own state are accurate, so here's our slate of electors that we think properly reflect the results of our state.'"