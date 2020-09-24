(Newser) – President Trump and first lady Melania paid their respects at the casket of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court, and the president's critics made their feelings about him clear during the moment. Loud boos and chants of "vote him out!" and "honor her wish!" could be heard, report Mediaite and the Hill. In this tweeted video from ABC News, the boos begin around the 30-second mark. The Hill has a longer video. The "honor her wish" chant is a reference to Ginsburg's final request, which she relayed to her granddaughter, that her replacement be named by the winner of the Nov. 3 election. Her wish almost certainly will not happen. (Ginsburg will receive a rare posthumous honor at the Capitol on Friday.)