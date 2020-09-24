(Newser) – Rescuers in Alabama say Rosetta Kimbrough is lucky to be alive—though the Mobile resident probably wasn't feeling particularly lucky last Wednesday when Hurricane Sally sent a tree through her roof—a tree that was home to a nest of bees. Kimbrough found herself pinned to the bed as a swarm of angry bees filled the room sometime after 4am. "I was stung at least 15 to 20 times by bees,” she tells Fox. “Also, there were bugs in the tree, and they were getting in my ears, and I was trying to swat ’em and kill them with my hands.” Her husband called 911 and rescue workers arrived within minutes to lift the debris off Kimbrough while trying to avoid being stung by the bees.

story continues below

Kimbrough was treated for bee stings and a mild concussion. Fire-Rescue Capt. Dana Tanz says that if a fallen roof joist had landed a couple of inches another way, she would have been crushed or impaled, KMOV reports. "The wild part about it was there were three instances, within three hours, much like Miss Kimbrough,” department spokesman Steven Millhouse says. “Three women, in their beds, just trying to ride out the storm. Trees come down on their homes. Roof, joists, ceiling—all of it collapses on top of these women in their beds, and they’re all trapped.” He says none of the victims were seriously injured. (Read more hurricane stories.)

