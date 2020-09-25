2 More Conferences Reverse Course on College Football

(Newser) – A major college football season that was in peril six weeks ago as conferences succumbed to concerns about COVID-19 is reconstituting. The West Coast got back in the game Thursday night, with the Pac-12 set to start a seven-game season Nov. 6, joining the Big Ten in overturning August decisions to punt on fall football. The Mountain West followed up a few hours later by announcing it is aiming to kick off Oct. 24, the AP reports. Nine of the 10 FBS conferences are now ready to have their seasons completed by Dec. 20, the day the College Football Playoff selection committee is scheduled to pick teams to play for the national championship and in the most lucrative bowls. As soon as Friday, the Mid-American Conference, the first FBS league to postpone, could make it 10 out of 10.

With the Pac-12 having secured daily COVID-19 testing for its athletes and been given the green light from state and local health officials, the CEOs voted unanimously to lift a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition. The Pac-12's men’s and women’s basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA’s recently announced opening date. The football championship game is set for Dec. 18, putting the conference back in play for the biggest postseason games—and the multimillion dollar payouts that come with them. Six leagues, including the powerful Southeastern Conference, which begins play this weekend, had never canceled their seasons to begin with. The Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, and three others have been up and running since Labor Day weekend. No fans will be permitted at Pac-12 sporting events taking place on campus.