(Newser) – People gets right to the point: "Billie Lourd is a mom!" That was the American Horror Story actress's surprise announcement this week on Instagram, where she showed off the tiny feet of her new son with fiance Austen Rydell and revealed his name: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, with his middle moniker in honor of Lourd's own mother, the late Carrie Fisher. Elle notes Lourd has "[joined] the rank of celebrities who have managed to keep their pregnancy completely secret."

Lourd, who got engaged to Rydell in June, hadn't posted many recent pictures of herself on Instagram over the past several months. The 28-year-old was flooded with congrats after her announcement, but one message especially stood out: that of her mom's famous Star Wars co-star, on-screen brother Mark Hamill, who reposted the photo of Kingston's feet on his own Instagram, with a sweet, likely purposely misspelled message, per Cinema Blend. "Congratulations to Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!!" he wrote. "I can't think of another baby with both 'KING' AND 'LORD' in their name. Nice." (Read more Billie Lourd stories.)

