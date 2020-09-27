New York Again Hits 1K Coronavirus Cases a Day

(Newser) – New York has kept the spread of the coronavirus in check all summer, but the state hit hardest early in the pandemic is not immune from the recent spike in cases across the country. New York's new coronavirus cases topped 1,000 on Saturday for the first time since June 5. The state said 429 of the 1,005 cases were found in New York City, the Wall Street Journal reports. The positivity rate was reported at 1%; it was over 1.4% when the state last hit 1,000 daily cases. Nearly 100,000 people were tested Friday, per the Daily News, while the state was running about 60,000 cases then. "Is there cause for concern? As long as COVID is here, yes," an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo posted online.

New York City is taking major steps toward reopening this week. On Wednesday, restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining, at 25% capacity. In-person learning at public schools can resume starting Tuesday. Local officials are especially concerned about Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods where cases are rising; private religious schools had reopened in those areas early this month. "Key is ensuring these clusters don’t spread into neighboring/other ZIPs," Cuomo's aide said. The governor added his own warning. "It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Cuomo said. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

