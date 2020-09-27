Partying Like It's Not 2020 Gets Guy Year in Jail

(Newser) – Failure to party like it's 2020 landed a Maryland man in the clink until it's 2021. As WJLA reports, police were summoned to the home of one Shawn Marshall Myers on March 22 over a report of a gathering of some 50 to 60 of his nearest and dearest—a no-no under Gov. Larry Hogan's ban on parties of more than 50 people. Myers at the time was "argumentative with officers but eventually agreed to disband his party," per the State's Attorney.

That might've been the end of it, but for a repeat gathering on March 27 in which it appears that Myers was less cooperative. Again, per the State's Attorney: "He was argumentative claiming he and his guests had the right to congregate. ... Myers directed his guests to stay in defiance of Governor Hogan’s Orders and the officers’ lawful orders to disband the party." Myers was arrested and on Friday was convicted of two counts of failure to comply with an emergency order to the tune of one year in jail. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

