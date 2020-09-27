Jon Snow Is Pregnant

(Newser) – Winter is coming, and with it comes a visit from the stork for Game of Thrones' doomed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte, also known as non-doomed lovers Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in real life. The actors, who met on the set of the HBO hit show in 2012 and wed in 2018, are expecting their first child together, Leslie tells Make magazine in an interview. No word on whether the couple are expecting a boy or a girl. Leslie does, however, wax poetic briefly on GOT, saying that, "It was an incredible experience, and for me—as an actor—it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers." (Read more Game of Thrones stories.)