The Rock Just Got Political

(Newser) – Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won't be playing it safe this election year. The actor and ex-wrestler called the 2020 vote "critical" on Sunday and said he's backing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—his first-ever endorsement of a political candidate, Fox News reports. "I've got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part," Johnson said in an Instagram video. "As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States."

story continues below

Johnson also showed a clip of himself in a remote conversation with the two candidates, per the Hill. "You've done great things. Joe, you've had such an incredible career, and you've led with such great compassion, heart, drive and soul," he said. "Kamala, you have been a district attorney, a state attorney, a US senator. You are smart and tough." He asked how they plan to earn America's respect if they win, and got a quick response: "By doing what we say we're going to do, by keeping our word, by leveling with the American people, by taking responsibility," Biden said. Johnson is often politically neutral, but did speak at the 2000 GOP National Convention and told Rolling Stone he cast ballots twice for President Obama before abstaining in the 2016 election. (Johnson and his "entire family" got COVID-19.)

