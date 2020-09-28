Joaquin Phoenix Picks a Touching Name for Son

(Newser)
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's baby is reportedly here, and the reclusive Hollywood couple apparently picked quite a poignant name. Phoenix "just got a baby ... a beautiful son called River," said director Victor Kossakovsky during the Zurich Film Festival, explaining why the actor wasn't there to promote Kossakovsky's Gunda, which Phoenix executive produced. Of course, as BuzzFeed reports, that's a tribute to Phoenix's older brother River, who died in 1993 at age 23. Vulture notes Phoenix and Mara never officially confirmed the pregnancy, let alone the birth. (Phoenix honored his brother in his Oscar acceptance speech this year.)