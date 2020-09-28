(Newser) – A minor dispute about line cutting at an unlikely place—outside a popular haunted house attraction in Michigan—has left a man dead, say local police. The victim is a 29-year-old Detroit man, reports MLive. Police say he was with his girlfriend waiting to enter the Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac after midnight Sunday when he got in an argument with a man in front of him about cutting in line.

The victim told his girlfriend he was going to his vehicle, and the other man followed him into the parking lot, where shots were soon heard. The victim was shot in the side, neck, and chest, and police are now asking the public for help in identifying the shooter, who's believed to have fled in a blue sedan, reports WDIV. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the suspect and more details on the shooting. (Read more Detroit stories.)

