Star QB's Mom Sets NFL Announcer Straight

(Newser) – Attention, NFL announcers. It's Patrick Mahomes, not Pat Mahomes. Just ask his mother. Randi Mahomes, whose son is the superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, was watching her boy play Monday night when she issued this tweet: "If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream," she wrote, though she added an "lol." As CNN reports, the tweet came to the attention of the ESPN crew calling the game. "Guilty, guilty, guilty," said analyst Louis Riddick during the fourth quarter. "I apologize, Patrick."

One possible reason for the confusion: CBS Sports notes that the QB's father played professional baseball from 1992 to 2003, and he went by Pat Mahomes. "My mom says I'm Patrick and my dad is Pat," the football player told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "So hopefully we can start calling [me] Patrick just to keep her happy because I don't want to hear that tonight." For the record, Mahomes kept up his all-star status in Monday's game, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns in his team's 34-20 victory over Baltimore. (And don't worry, the Super Bowl champ is paid handsomely for his efforts.)

