Ahead of Debate, Polls in Crucial State May Be Telling

(Newser) – Two new polls out of the pivotal state of Pennsylvania are getting lots of attention ahead of the first presidential debate. Both show Joe Biden up by 9 points over President Trump, with Biden seeming to make inroads with groups that backed the president in the 2016 race. Coverage:

A New York Times/Sienna College polls has Biden up 49% to 40% among likely voters in the state. A Washington Post/ABC News poll has Biden up 54% to 45%. The stakes: Trump has "virtually no path to a second term without Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes," per the Times. Biden (a Scranton native) can lose the state and still win, though not easily. As Politico notes, Pennsylvania is one of three Rust Belt states Trump won in 2016, all by less than a point. The other two were Wisconsin and Michigan.