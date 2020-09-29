Deputy Actions at Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Will Be Illegal

(Newser) – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva's wish has come true. Beginning Jan. 1, it will be illegal in California to take unauthorized photos of a crime or accident scene, as occurred in the aftermath of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, reports the AP. Back in March, Villanueva said he felt betrayed as eight deputies had allegedly taken and shared graphic photos of the scene.

One trainee deputy allegedly showed the photos in a bar. In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday that makes it a misdemeanor to take such photos unless they are to be used for an official law enforcement purpose. The law includes fines of up to $1,000 per offense. (Bryant's widow just sued over the photos.)

