Tomorrow Is Release Day for Taylor Grand Jury Recordings

(Newser) – A Kentucky judge has delayed until Friday the release of secret grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor’s killing by police, so that prosecutors can edit out witnesses’ names and personal information, the AP reports. Audio recordings of the proceedings were originally supposed to be made public Wednesday, but Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office asked a Louisville court for a week's delay to remove details such as witnesses' addresses and phone numbers. On Wednesday, Judge Ann Bailey Smith granted a shorter delay, giving the attorney general until noon on Friday. Cameron’s office sought the delay “in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings,” according to its legal motion Wednesday. The recordings are 20 hours long.

One of two Louisville police officers shot during protests last week called for law enforcement, protesters and other city residents to work together to move forward. Maj. Aubrey Gregory, who was shot in the hip, returned to light duty earlier this week. He said fellow officer Robinson Desroches, who was shot in the abdomen, is still “in a lot of pain” and faces a longer recovery. Gregory said he doesn’t blame all protesters for the actions of the gunman. “If we can’t come together to find solutions, then we’re not going anywhere,” Gregory said. “Violence has never been the answer and never will be." Meanwhile, CNN reports that the officer who allegedly fired the shot that actually killed Taylor (who remains on the force and was not charged with anything) is crowdfunding $75,000 to retire early due to threats and other issues since the shooting.