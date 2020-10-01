 
Weird Al Sums Up Debate as Only He Can

Yankovic 'moderates' first debate between Trump and Biden
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2020 12:45 AM CDT
Updated Oct 1, 2020 12:48 AM CDT

(Newser) – There's perhaps no one better to sum up the first presidential debate of 2020 than Weird Al Yankovic. And that's what he does to hilarious effect in a new video for the New York Times appropriately titled "America Is Doomed." It features the catchy refrain, "Who's it gonna be? / In the West Wing? / We're living in the apocalypse / I'm begging you to put a stop to this, pretty please." As Al, standing in for the moderator, covers topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the Supreme Court vacancy, auto-tuned President Trump and Joe Biden weigh in with their comments from the night. Billboard calls it "the only good thing that seems to have come out of [the] chaotic presidential debate." (Read more Al Yankovic stories.)

