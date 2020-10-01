Weird Al Sums Up Debate as Only He Can

(Newser) – There's perhaps no one better to sum up the first presidential debate of 2020 than Weird Al Yankovic. And that's what he does to hilarious effect in a new video for the New York Times appropriately titled "America Is Doomed." It features the catchy refrain, "Who's it gonna be? / In the West Wing? / We're living in the apocalypse / I'm begging you to put a stop to this, pretty please." As Al, standing in for the moderator, covers topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the Supreme Court vacancy, auto-tuned President Trump and Joe Biden weigh in with their comments from the night. Billboard calls it "the only good thing that seems to have come out of [the] chaotic presidential debate." (Read more Al Yankovic stories.)