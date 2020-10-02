SNL Has Its New Biden

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live has offered a sneak peak at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden ahead of the season 46 premiere this weekend. An 18-second teaser released Thursday shows Carrey in a makeup chair, being fitted with a white wig. The look is made complete with bushy white eyebrows and crow's feet, soon covered by a pair of aviator sunglasses. Maya Rudolph is also seen getting in the character of Kamala Harris, complete with wig and a pair of sneakers.

Carrey flashes a wide grin as the pair stand back-to-back. "He will give the part energy and strength, and … hopefully it's funny," SNL creator Lorne Michaels said last month in announcing Carrey would portray Biden. Saturday's show—with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, per Variety—will be the first of at least five shows on consecutive Saturdays. Audience members must take a rapid COVID-19 test and wear a face mask in order to attend, reports USA Today. (Read more Jim Carrey stories.)

