Kate Beckinsale: 'I Absolutely Collapsed Inside'

Kate Beckinsale isn't just sending her love to a grieving couple. She's been there, she says, and it was brutal. The British actress says she's seen people criticizing Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend for sharing intimate photos about the loss of their third child following pregnancy complications—and wants them to back off, People reports. "As if there's some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable," the 47-year-old writes in an emotional Instagram post. "Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known."

"There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture." She adds in a hand-written note that "some babies are born to be angels and given Heaven instead. They are carried inside the hearts of broken-hearted parents and their families forever; learning to fly with wings in paradise, where nothing can hurt them, instead of learning to walk on Earth." She goes on to thank Teigen and Legend "for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let's let the grieving decide what's right for them."


