Actor From Spike Lee Movies Is Murdered

(Newser) – An actor acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films turned up dead Saturday with multiple bullets in his back, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Police aren't saying much, but they responded to a 1:45am call and found Thomas Jefferson Byrd, 70, unresponsive at 2259 Belvedere Ave. in Atlanta. The Tony Award-nominated actor had appeared in several movies including Lee's Clockers, Get on the Bus, and Chi-Raq, as well as the Ray Charles biopic Ray, per Variety. "I'm so sad to announce the tragic murder of our beloved brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd last night in Atlanta, Georgia," Lee wrote on Instagram. "May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in Peace Brother Byrd."