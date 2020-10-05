One Drug Trump Is Taking Is a Big 'Red Flag,' Experts Say

(Newser) – As President Trump continues to downplay his COVID-19 symptoms, medical experts say the treatment he is receiving raises some red flags—and that the POTUS may actually have a severe case of the coronavirus. "When I think about people needing dexamethasone, I think about people who are escalating their condition, who are heading closer to ICU level than to home," the chief of the division of infectious disease at Massachusetts General Hospital, who is also a professor at Harvard Medical School, tells the New York Times. She's one of multiple experts with similar credentials who are scratching their heads over the Sunday announcement that Trump is being given the steroid—while his medical team insists he's doing so well he might be discharged Monday. Another such expert calls the drug's use "mystifying," since it's typically used in cases where a patient's condition is getting worse; a third said, of the latest details revealed about Trump's treatment, "it's much more than just an ‘abundance of caution’ kind of thing" at this point. More on that and other news coming out about Trump's diagnosis:

One possibility: "Suddenly, they’re throwing the kitchen sink at him," one of the experts says. "It raises the question: Is he sicker than we’re hearing, or are they being overly aggressive because he is the president, in a way that could be potentially harmful [due to drug interactions and other risks]?" He adds, "You’re giving remdesivir, you’re giving dexamethasone, and you’re giving monoclonal antibodies. No one’s ever done that, not to mention famotidine and some zinc and a mix of cocktails, or whatever else he’s on."