Airbnb Moves to Block Halloween Parties

(Newser) – This is the first time since 2001 that there has been a full moon on Halloween—and Airbnb is worried about people using its rentals for parties over the weekend. The company says it has canceled all one-night bookings for Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, at "entire home" rentals in the US and Canada, and it will not accept any one-night reservations on those dates, the Washington Post reports. “In the midst of a generational crisis, all of us have a role to play in protecting public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Airbnb said. “That includes platforms like Airbnb, and we are committed to doing our part in particular to try and stop large gatherings.”

Airbnb said that hosts and guests would be reimbursed for any canceled bookings, reports Business Insider. In August, Airbnb officially banned parties at its listings worldwide, introducing an occupancy limit of 16 people. People will still be able to rent properties over Halloween weekend if they book a minimum of two nights. Airbnb says guests will be reminded that parties are banned, and it will be using " technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb." (Read more Airbnb stories.)

