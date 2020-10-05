Biden to Trump: 'Listen to the Scientists'

(Newser) – Joe Biden says he's glad President Trump appears to have made a swift recovery from the coronavirus, but he notes that "our nation's current crisis is far from over.” The Democratic nominee made the comment Monday afternoon in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood while campaigning in Florida, the AP reports. Trump tweeted earlier Monday that he was leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the evening after a three-day stay for the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis early Friday. Biden said, “I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he’s busy tweeting campaign messages, I would him to do this: Listen to the scientists.”

Biden also urged Trump to support a nationwide mask mandate in federal buildings, saying he himself backed it months ago. "Since the president was in the hospital, since Friday, more than 100,000 more people have been diagnosed with COVID," Biden said. "Cases and deaths are climbing in many states." Earlier Monday, Biden declined to comment on Trump's decision to defy health guidelines Sunday and briefly leave the medical center be driven past supporters, accompanied by Secret Service agents, the New York Times reports. "I’ll leave that to the docs to talk about," Biden said.