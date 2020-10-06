Eric Trump Gives Deposition

(Newser) – After trying to delay his appearance until after the presidential election, Eric Trump gave a deposition Monday in a civil investigation into the Trump Organization. The interview was conducted on video, but the president's son was under oath. Neither side would discuss what was said. New York Attorney General Letitia Jamesis is looking into whether the Trump family company fraudulently inflated assets to acquire bank loans and tax benefits, the New York Times reports. Rejecting an attempt to put off the deposition until after Nov. 3, a judge had given Trump a deadline of Wednesday, per the AP. After he was elected, President Trump said his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. would run the Trump Organization. (Read more Eric Trump stories.)