(Newser) – News broke Tuesday that former Rep. Katie Hill's memoir would be turned into a film starring Elisabeth Moss, before disapproval spewed from Hill's old congressional Twitter account. Only Hill wasn't the one tweeting early Wednesday. Instead, anonymous posters identified as "Katie's former staff" blasted Moss and show producer Blumhouse for giving a voice to someone who "took advantage of her subordinates" and "caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics," per the Daily Beast. Hill resigned from Congress last October after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a female campaign staffer. She denied a relationship with a congressional staffer, which would have violated House rules, saying it was a rumor started by her estranged husband, whom she also accused of leaking nude photos of her.

"I was exploited online by my abusive ex-husband and the right-wing media in a coordinated attack. I was a victim," Hill wrote in She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, per Los Angeles Magazine. But "Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator," the posters wrote, noting she was "never investigated by the House Ethics Committee, nor has she been held accountable by anyone other than herself." Within an hour, Hill said the congressional account had been "handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned," and "God knows who hacked it from there," per Politico. A day earlier, Moss had said she was "honored" to portray California's first openly bisexual member of Congress, per Vulture. "Her strength and work to amplify women's voices is incredibly inspiring to me, and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now," she said. (Read more Katie Hill stories.)

