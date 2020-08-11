Nude Photo Scandal Was Only Part of Katie Hill's Awful Year

(Newser) – If the name Katie Hill rings a bell, it's probably not for a reason she's happy about. She made headlines in 2018 as an openly bisexual woman who won a seat in Congress at age 31. But she made bigger headlines by resigning that seat in October after nude photos of her surfaced with a female staffer from her campaign. Less than a year later, Hill is publicly wrestling with the scandal, and more, in a new memoir and a new podcast. Coverage:

Interview: The most in-depth piece on all of this is a New York Times interview by Jessica Bennett in which Hill talks about, among other things, reconciling with the fact that the nude photos are still out there and probably always will be. People still taunt her with them online. “And they’re not even good photos! Like, that’s what I keep going back to. I’m like, 'God.'" The tone there may be jokey, but Hill also discusses her despair after the controversy and a flirtation with suicide.