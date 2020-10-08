Maskless Partying Gets Singer Booted From SNL

(Newser) – Morgan Wallen was supposed to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, but the country singer has been given the boot after videos emerged on TikTok of him partying without a mask last weekend. The 27-year-old was even seen "kissing random women" on the videos, per NBC News. After SNL made its decision, Wallen, an up-and-coming Nashville star who has gone viral thanks to the younger generation, posted an apologetic Instagram video Wednesday. "I’m not positive for COVID but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they have obviously affected my long term goals and my dreams," he said. "I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this."

"I think I’ve lost myself a little bit," he continued. "I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy." He said executive producer Lorne Michaels told him the show would try to reschedule him. While some fans were upset SNL pulled Wallen despite a negative coronavirus test, health officials say diagnostic tests are not always accurate, and do not take the place of 14-day isolation periods when necessary. Wallen says he was told he had violated the show's safety protocols. The Washington Post reports the partying videos were taken in Tuscaloosa after the University of Alabama-Texas A&M football game, and included footage shot in a crowded bar and a similarly packed indoor gathering. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)

