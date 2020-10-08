(Newser)
A clamor to make the remaining debates between President Trump and former VP Joe Biden virtual broke out this week, with the New York Times editorial board noting that "under the current circumstances, it would be irresponsible for the show to go on as planned." It looks like those calls were heard, at least for the debate coming up next, though Trump now may not be taking part. The AP reports the second presidential debate between Trump and Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two are scheduled to face off in Miami. "In order to protect the health and safety of all involved" in the Oct. 15 "town meeting," the candidates will "participate from separate remote locations," while other participants and the moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.
Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago, but in a Tuesday tweet
he said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, noting, "It will be great!" Biden, for his part, said he and Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president tests positive for COVID. Shortly after the commission's announcement, Trump said he won't take part if it's going to be a remote format, per the Washington Post
. "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network. "That's not what debating is all about." Trump fell ill with the virus last Thursday, just 48 hours after debating Biden in person for the first time in Cleveland. According to the CDC, those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can be contagious for as many as 10 days.
