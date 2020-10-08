(Newser) – A clamor to make the remaining debates between President Trump and former VP Joe Biden virtual broke out this week, with the New York Times editorial board noting that "under the current circumstances, it would be irresponsible for the show to go on as planned." It looks like those calls were heard, at least for the debate coming up next, though Trump now may not be taking part. The AP reports the second presidential debate between Trump and Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two are scheduled to face off in Miami. "In order to protect the health and safety of all involved" in the Oct. 15 "town meeting," the candidates will "participate from separate remote locations," while other participants and the moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

