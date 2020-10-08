Chief of Staff's New Headache: Daughter's 'Lavish' Wedding

(Newser) – President Trump's chief of staff has been taking heat of late over his leadership amid the growing COVID outbreak at the White House, notes Axios. This new controversy probably won't help. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mark Meadows hosted what it describes as a "lavish" indoor wedding for his daughter at a swanky Atlanta locale in late May. The problem is that about 70 guests attended—decked out in tuxes and dresses, but no masks—a clear violation of state and city coronavirus rules in effect at the time. Gov. Brian Kemp had barred gatherings of more than 10 people. While those restrictions have since been eased, the wedding still would be at odds with the current limit of 50 people.

The Atlanta newspaper saw photos from the wedding, held at the Biltmore Ballrooms, and they showed people clustered in small groups in the posh setting. In fact, "the lush scene could have come from any wedding magazine—were it not taking place at the height of a global pandemic," per the newspaper. Meadows has not yet responded to the story. The AP notes that the wedding took place on May 31 during a particularly volatile weekend in DC and around the nation because of protests about racial injustice. It was the same weekend President Trump was ushered into an underground bunker at the White House, and Meadows' absence from DC was noted in coverage at the time. (Read more Mark Meadows stories.)

